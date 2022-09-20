Gardaí urge attendees of National Ploughing Championships to follow traffic arrangements

An Garda Síochána is urging attendees of the National Ploughing Championships to follow traffic arrangements on the days of the event.

The annual agricultural show - which draws over 1,700 exhibitors and hundreds of thousands of visitors - takes place at Ratheniska in Co Laois from Tuesday September 20 to Thursday September 22.

As large crowds are expected to attend, Gardaí advise anyone travelling to allow additional journey time, and to follow directional signage and instructions of Gardaí along the routes.

Motorists are advised to ignore directions on Sat Nav devices and to instead follow the specific directions of signs, Gardaí and stewards.

Those with a vehicle pass are asked to make sure it is clearly displayed on the front window.

The Garda traffic plan includes a number of colour-coded routes including Blue for those travelling from Cork/Munster, Brown for traffic travelling from Limerick/Kerry/South West, Green for West/North West, Grey for Kilkenny/South East, Purple for Dublin/Leinster/the North, and Yellow for Carlow/South East.

All of the traffic plans can be viewed in detail via videos here.

BLUE ROUTE

BLUE ROUTE - Traffic from Cork / Munster

• Traffic travelling northbound on the M8 will exit at Junction 4 (Johnstown, Urlingford) and proceed onto R439 (old N8) where it will travel to Durrow Co. Laois. From Durrow traffic will continue forward onto the N77 (old N8) to Abbeyleix. In Abbeyleix traffic will turn right onto the R425 to Ballyroan village, continue forward to Cashel Cross bearing right onto R427 to Money Cross and will proceed to parking beside the event grounds.

Parking:

Patrons travelling this route will park in the designated BLUE Car Parks on the left and right hand side of the R427 just beside the event grounds at Ratheniska.



PURPLE ROUTE

PURPLE ROUTE - Traffic from Dublin/ Leinster/ North

• Traffic travelling southbound on the M7 will exit at Junction 15 Cappakeel, Co. Laois and proceed left onto the L3930 where it will travel to Vicarstown.

In Vicarstown, it will turn right onto R427 and travel to Stradbally Co. Laois. In Stradbally traffic will turn right on the N80 for approx. 400 meters and will then turn left at Abels Corner onto the R427. Traffic will proceed to parking beside the

event grounds.

Parking:

Patrons travelling this route will park in the designated PURPLE Car Parks on the left and right hand side of the R427 just beside the event grounds at Ratheniska.

BROWN ROUTE

BROWN ROUTE - Traffic from Limerick/ Kerry/ South West

• Traffic travelling northbound on the M7 will exit at Junction 17 Togher, Portlaoise and proceed left onto N77 towards Portlaoise town. Traffic will be diverted right at Meelick onto the L6310 where it will turn right onto the R426 and onto Sheffield Cross.

At Sheffield Junction traffic will turn right again and proceed onto Money Cross to parking beside the event grounds. Traffic travelling northbound on the R445 (old N7) will be diverted back onto the M7 Motorway at Junction 18 where it will proceed to parking with the rest of Limerick/ Kerry/ South West traffic.

Parking:

Patrons travelling this route will park in the designated BROWN Car Parks on the left hand side of the R427 just beside the event grounds at Ratheniska.

GREEN ROUTE

GREEN ROUTE - Traffic from the West/North West

• Traffic travelling from the west on the N80 will proceed to Mountmellick town. Approaching the town Traffic will take a left onto the L20972. Continuing on this road to take a right onto the L423. Traffic will join the R422 and travel as far as Kennels Cross, Emo, Co. Laois. At Kennels Cross traffic will turn right onto R419 and travel forward to the R445 (Old Dublin Rd), turning right and proceed towards Portlaoise.

In Kilminchy, Portlaoise traffic will turn left for approx. 200 meters and then turn right at Rathbrennan onto the R425 travelling forward to Bloomfield Cross.

• At Bloomfield Cross, traffic will turn left onto N80 and proceed to Dysart where it will turn right onto a one-way system along the L6772 as far as Ratheniska village. Traffic will proceed to parking beside the event grounds.

Parking:

Patrons travelling this route will park in the designated GREEN Car Parks near the Church at Ratheniska Village near event grounds.

YELLOW ROUTE

YELLOW ROUTE - Traffic from South East/ Carlow

• Traffic travelling from Carlow and South East will travel through Simmons Mill Cross roads on the N80 and continue forward towards Stradbally town via the Windy Gap. At Court Square, Stradbally, traffic will turn left onto the L3837 (Timahoe Rd) and go to Timogue Cross Roads where it will turn right onto L7835 (One-way system). Traffic will proceed to parking beside the event grounds.

Parking:

Patrons travelling this route will park in the designated 'YELLOW Car Parks on the left hand side of the L7835 beside the event grounds at Ratheniska

GREY ROUTE

GREY ROUTE - Traffic from South East (Kilkenny)

• Traffic travelling from Kilkenny/South East along the N78 will turn left at Newtown Cross Roads and continue forward along the R430 to The Swan. Just outside The Swan Village, traffic will turn right onto the R426 and continue to Timahoe Village.

In Timahoe traffic will be diverted to two routes depending on the volumes: 1. Traffic will be diverted onto the L3838 (Stradbally Rd) towards Timogue Cross and left onto the L7835 where it will merge with the 'YELLOW route' (South East Carlow Traffic). Traffic will proceed to parking as set out in 'YELLOW Route' parking

2. Traffic will continue through Timahoe village on the R426 towards Money Cross. At Loughteague Lane, traffic will turn right onto L78354. Traffic will proceed to parking by turning right off the L7837 and proceeding as close to BLUE Car Parks and YELLOW Car Park as possible.

Parking:

Patrons travelling this route will park in GREY Car Park , which is off the right hand side of the L78354 close to the car park