Man charged after large drugs seizure in Offaly
A man has been charged after gardai made a large drugs seizure in Offaly.
Tullamore Gardai have charged a man with a number of drugs related offences as a result of an operation in the Daingean area.
Gardai say approximately €6000 worth of cocaine has been seized.
Gardai say they will continue to appeal to communities in Laois and Offaly to report in confidentiality any concerns they have about people involved in the sale and supply of drugs in their communities and have reaffirmed their commitment under Operation Tara to keep communities safe.
