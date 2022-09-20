Search

20 Sept 2022

Heavy traffic around Tullamore as National Ploughing Championships get underway

Reporter:

Reporter

20 Sept 2022 11:33 AM

There was very heavy traffic around Tullamore and stretching to Killeigh this morning on the first day of the National Ploughing Championships. 

Tailbacks stretched all the way from Killeigh to Tullamore while traffic on the by pass around Tullamore was also at a standstill this morning. A number of routes to the Ploughing go around Tullamore.

This also had a knock on effect on traffic in Tullamore with reports of traffic being backed up on all approaches to the by pass from the town. 

Heavy traffic is to be expected this afternoon and this evening also on the approach to Tullamore on the N80 from Portlaoise.

The National Ploughing Championships runs for three days in Ratheneska in Laois, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday with more delays expected around Tullamore in the coming days.

