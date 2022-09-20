WEATHER IRELAND: Latest Met Eireann weather forecast for Day 2 and Day 3 of the National Ploughing Championships

After a nice dry day for the opening day of the National Ploughing Championships in Laois, the latest weather forecast from Met Eireann suggests wetter weather may be on the way.

According to the latest Met Eireann weather forecast, Wednesday will be mostly cloudy and humid with the chance of the occasional outbreak of rain.

However a big change is coming in the weather with Met Eireann forecasting heavy rain for parts of Ireland on Thursday.

According to the latest Met Eireann weather forecast for Ireland, rain will extend to most of the country on Thursday morning and will turn heavy in places.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Wednesday from Met Eireann is for a mostly cloudy and humid day with some sunny spells to start the day. Occasional outbreaks of rain and drizzle will develop, most persistent in Atlantic coastal counties with long dry periods elsewhere. Highest temperatures of 17 to 19 or 20 degrees. Turning breezy as southerly winds increase moderate to fresh.

Becoming rather breezy on Wednesday night with rain developing in Atlantic coastal counties. It will be dry elsewhere for most of the night but towards dawn on Thursday, rain will begin to edge in from the west. Mild and humid with minimum temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees in fresh to strong south or southwest winds.

According to the latest Met Eireann weather forecast for Ireland, rain will extend to most of the country on Thursday morning, turning heavy in places. Drier and brighter weather will develop in the west and northwest by afternoon, but it will remain cloudy and wet elsewhere with further outbreaks of rain. The rain will become confined to the southeast by evening time with drier conditions elsewhere. Highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees with fresh southwest winds, veering northwest and easing.

Any lingering rain in the southeast will clear on Thursday night and it will be dry across most of the country with clear spells and some fog patches. Lowest temperatures generally of 7 to 12 degrees with moderate northerly winds.