World Record breaking attempt to take place in Tullamore this weekend

Andy Webb who aims to set a new world record in tile breaking
A WORLD world record tile breaking attempt will take place at the Tanyard in Tullamore next Saturday at 12 noon.
Shihan Andy Webb, 6th dan, will be attempting to break over 205 tiles in 50.8 seconds using his hands.
It will happen outside Liam Gorman's Dojo weather permitting and there will be a martial arts seminar afterwards in the Dojo.
All are invited to attend.
