Class acts: Offaly students will attend council meeting

Offaly students will swap the classroom for the council chamber
STUDENTS from secondary schools in Offaly will learn about how local government works by attending a meeting of the County Council.
The meeting will take place in December in Tullamore and is being organised to coincide with 2022 European Year of the Student.
Delegations from secondary schools student councils will go along and Cllr Robert McDermott, chair, Edenderry Municipal District, said he was delighted with the initiative.
Cllr McDermott said each school is being invited to make a 10-minute presentation.
“It is important that our students are given the opportunity to understand the workings of local government and politics. Our students of today are the future leaders in our community, in our country, in Europe and indeed across the world,” said the Fianna Fail councillor.
Sharon Kennedy, director of service with Offaly County Council, said the engagement with students is a great initiative.
