Woman arrested in connection with fatal car fire in Midlands in which two children died

Gardaí investigating fatal Multyfarnham car fire arrest female in her 40s
Gardaí investigating the circumstances surrounding the deaths of a 2 year old infant boy and 5 year old girl in a fatal car fire at Lacken, Multyfarnham, County Westmeath on Friday, September 9, 2022, have arrested a female in her 40s.
She is currently detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a Garda station in the midlands.
An Garda Síochána will be making no further comment at this time.
