Offaly GAA Fixtures: Massive weekend of football finals ahead on huge weekend of action
It is a massive weekend of football action in Offaly with no fewer than four football finals down for decision.
The Junior and Senior B Finals take place on Saturday afternoon with the Intermediate and Senior Finals on Sunday.
Friday
JFC C Quarter Finals
Croghan: Edenderry v Rhode, 7.30pm
Tubber: Ballycommon v Shamrocks, 7.30pm.
Saturday
O'Connor Park: JFC Final; Ballinagar v Kilcormac/Killoughey, 1pm.
O'Connor Park: SFC B Final; Bracknagh v Clonbullogue, 3pm.
Clara: JFC B quarter-final; Raheen v Birr, 5pm.
Durrow: JFC B quarter-final; Ballyfore v Shamrocks, 5pm.
Shinrone: MHC A quarter final; Coolderry v SBK, 11am.Banagher: MHC A quarter final; St Rynagh's v DSK, 11am.
O'Brien Park: MHC A quarter final; Kinnitty Lusmagh v Tullamore, 11am.
Moystown: MHC B quarter final; Ferbane/Belmont v Shamrocks, 11am.
Gracefield: MHC B quarter final; Gracefield v Carrig & Riverstown/Crinkle, 11am.
Clara: MHC B quarter final; Clara/Brosna Gaels v Birr, 11am.
Killeigh: MHC B quarter final; Na Fianna v Ballinamere/Durrow, 11am.
Sunday
O'Connor Park: IFC Final; Ballycommon v Raheen, 2.15pm.
O'Connor Park: SFC Final; Rhode v Tullamore, 4.15pm.
