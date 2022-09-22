Cyclist in serious condition in hospital after collision with a truck in Kildare

A cyclist is in a serious condition in hospital after a collision with a truck in Kildare this morning.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a serious road traffic collision in Celbridge this morning.

At approximately 8am, Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to a collision involving a truck and a cyclist on the Shackleton Road, Celbridge.

The cyclist, a woman in her 40s was taken to James Connolly Memorial Hospital to be treated for her injuries which are understood to be serious.

The road is currently closed to allow for a technical examination to be conducted by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward and any road users with video footage (including dash cam) is asked to make this available to them.

Anyone with information can contact Leixlip Garda Station on 01 666 7800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.