Offaly man who threatened to break Garda's teeth given prison sentence

An Offaly man was sentenced to two months imprisonment during the September 14 sitting of Tullamore District Court.

Padraig Redmond, 14 Hill Road Cloghan pleaded guilty to being intoxicated in public and engaging in threatening behaviour. The public order offences occurred on June 19, 2020 on the N80 road at Killeigh, Tullamore.

The defending solicitor Patrick Martin told the court that his client is presently serving a prison sentence.

Sgt James O'Sullivan told the court that at 7.30pm on the date in question Garda Tommy Mannion was attending a traffic accident on the N80 when he was approached by Mr Redmond.

“He tried to open the door of Garda Mannion's car and threatened to break another Garda's teeth,” the Sergeant pointed out. The defendant had 15 previous convictions including a conviction for theft.

Mr Martin said his client was going through a very difficult period at the time.

“I am not very impressed with what your client said to the Guard,” commented Judge Alan Mitchell. He convicted and sentenced to two months imprisonment.