Search

23 Sept 2022

Camán Agus Poc 2022 in aid of Offaly Search and Recovery

Camán Agus Poc 2022 in aid of Offaly Search and Recovery

Volunteers at the event: John Wallace, Evan Hogan, Barry Loughnane and Eamonn O’Toole.

Reporter:

Reporter

23 Sept 2022 11:33 AM

THIS year’s Camán Agus Poc was the second such event held in aid of Offaly Search and Recovery (Underwater). It ran from 10am to 1pm in St Rynagh’s GAA grounds in Banagher on Sunday morning, September 4th.
There were four categories in the event: Adult Male, Adult Female, Under 16 Male and Under 16 Female. Participants came from clubs in Offaly and south east Galway.
Each participants took three pocs and his/her final score was the average of the three. Cillian Kiely (Kilcormac/ Killoughey) had the overall winning score with an impressive 143.66 yards, followed in second place by Seán Gardiner (Lusmagh) with a distance of 129.66 yards.
In the Under 16 Female category Sophie James (St Rynagh’s) was first with a score of 82.33 yards, follower by Emma Buggy (Tullamore) with a score of 72 yards.
In the Under 16 Male category Kevin O’Connell (St Rynagh’s) was first with a score of 109.66 yards, followed by Seán Óg Foley (Brosna Gaels) with 104.33 yards.
The OSR Dive Team is very grateful to Paddy Scales who helped organise the event and to the Wallace family in Tullamore for their on-going assistance.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media