Green light for large solar farm in Offaly but plans for another put on hold

Offaly County Council has given the green light for a large solar farm in the county but plans for a second have been put on hold as the council has sought further information before a decision is made.

The go ahead has been given for a 117 hectare development at Ballinowlart North, Ballykillen, Kilcumber, Cloncant and Cushaling south of Edenderry.

Permission have been given to construct the solar PV development to include PV panels on metal frames, new access tracks, underground cabbling, perimeter fencing with CCTV and 22 MV Power Stations. The solar farm would be operational for 40 years. Offaly County Council granted permission with 22 conditions attached.

Separately, Offaly County Council has sought further information before making a decision on an application for planning permission for a solar farm in the vicinity of Rath and Fivealley.

Summit Solar Limited is seeking permission to build the solar farms on two separate and detached parcels of land, one in the townland of Clonbeale Beg Glebe, Rathure North and the other in the townland of Parkmore with a total development area of 69 hectares. It would also include 24 power hubs, two substations, CCTV and security fencing.

Plans for this development are now on hold as the council has sought further information before making a decision.