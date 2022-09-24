Young man accused of damaging bedroom in Offaly hotel

Young man is accused of damaging a hotel bedroom
A YOUNG Tullamore man has been accused of causing €1,890 damage to a hotel bedroom.
Adam Doyle (21), Arden View, Tullamore appeared before the local District Court last week and his barrister, Suzanne Dooner, BL, sought an adjournment to a later date.
Ms Dooner said she was seeking CCTV evidence the gardai had gathered and Sergeant James O'Sullivan told Judge Andrew Cody the footage would cover people entering the premises and booking a room where the alleged offence occurred.
Applying for legal aid for Mr Doyle, Ms Dooner said the accused had been out of work for four weeks and had not yet signed on for social welfare. She handed in a statement of means and said the man did not have a car, did not drive and was living at home.
Mr Doyle is accused of on a date unknown between September 6, 2020 and September 8, 2020 at Central Hotel, Main Street, Tullamore, damage bedsheets, two lamps, glasses, carpet and wallpaper.
Judge Cody granted legal aid and remanded Mr Doyle on continuing bail to October 19 next.
