Search

24 Sept 2022

Man charged with assaulting and threatening woman in Offaly town

Tullamore District Court courtroom

Man was prosecuted at Tullamore District Court

Reporter:

Offaly Live court reporter

24 Sept 2022 3:33 PM

CHARGES alleging the assault of a woman, making a threat of criminal damage and breach of public order have been brought against a man.

Richard McCann (36), Cluain Darach, Tullamore is accused of committing the offences on March 27 last at Daingean Road in Tullamore.

Mr McCann is charged with being drunk in public, using threatening, abusive and insulting words or behaviour, assaulting the woman causing her harm, and making a threat to her so that she feared the windows of her house would be damaged.

Evidence of arrest, charge and caution was given by Garda Alan Burke and he said the accused made no reply when charged.

Sergeant James O'Sullivan said the DPP had directed that the matters could be disposed of summarily and while a charge of assault could be struck out, one which alleged assault causing harm was going ahead.

Mr McCann was remanded on bail to appear before Tullamore District Court again on November 16 next. He was granted legal aid.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media