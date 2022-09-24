Search

24 Sept 2022

Hot air balloon championships off to flying start in Offaly

Hot air balloon Birr Offaly 2022

A hot air balloon rises behind the Great Telescope structure in Birr on Saturday evening

Reporter:

Gearoid Keegan

24 Sept 2022 10:33 PM

A flying start!

Balloons took to the skies above Birr Castle on Saturday evening signalling a successful start to the Irish Hot Air Ballooning Championships.

Hundreds of onlookers thronged Birr Castle and Gardens hoping for lift-off but at the same time all too aware that excessively windy conditions would wreck their hopes of witnessing the spectacle.

And it was touch and go in the afternoon as the aircraft pilots rated their chances of launching their aircraft at no better than 50-50.

But one brave team of balloonists began their inflation and shortly after 6pm it was finally up, up and away for the first team.

One by one the balloons began their beautiful ascents, virtually vertically at first to clear the treetops in the Birr Castle estate, before the light wind took them beyond the town.

The 50th Irish Hot Air Ballooning Championships will continue at dawn and dusk each day until Friday, September 30 and teams from all over the world have arrived in the Offaly town for the event, the first of its kind in Birr since 2019.

Weather conditions must be near perfect for safe flying, hence the anxiety on Saturday evening, but crews were optimistic that Sunday morning will again be ideal for further flights.

Though billed as 'championships', any competitions that do take place will be light-hearted because the direction and speed of the balloons is very much governed by the breeze when the craft reach cruising altitudes of between 800 and 1,000 feet.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media