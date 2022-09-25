Drugs seized after gardai search suspicious vehicle in Offaly

A quantity of drugs were seized after gardai searched a suspicious vehicle in Offaly.
While conducting crime prevention patrols, Offaly Roads Policing unit came upon the vehicle pictured above.
Gardai say that the occupants of the vehicle were acting suspiciously. The vehicle was untaxed, uninsured, untested and a quantity of drugs was found when gardai searched the vehicle.
The vehicle was seized and gardai say proceedings have commenced.
