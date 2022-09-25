Ruari McNamee goal decisive as Rhode deny Tullamore two in a row with sensational win

IT was their 13th title since 1998 but in its own way, this was the sweetest of the lot for Rhode who edged out champions and favourites Tullamore in a fiercely fought final in O'Connor Park.

Tullamore Court Hotel Senior Football Championship final



Rhode 1-9

Tullamore 0-11

After an absolutely dire first half that saw Tullamore leading by 0-5 to 0-3 at the break, the game sprung to life in the second half. It was much more open, a lot more football played and it at least gave supporters something to remember as the two best teams in Offaly went toe to toe. It was better under practically every heading and there was a welter of excitement as it went right down to the wire.

It was a sensational win for Rhode, a devastating one for Tullamore who were seeking their first two in a row since 1926. It was a game that could have swung either way and no result would have been unjust – a Rhode win, a Tullamore success or a draw.

With a few of their players in the winter of their careers, it was a remarkable win for Rhode. Their longevity, their ability to keep returning year after year is remarkable and they got their tactics and game plan spot on.

It was Alan McNamee's 13th medal to win – he is now level with the record held by St Rynagh's hurling hero Damien Martin - and it was fitting that he played a central role in Rhode's triumph. Now 40 years of age, his brilliantly won mark and pin point delivery in on to of Ruari McNamee and Johnny Moloney led to the game's only goal with thirteen minutes left. Alan McNamee showed his customary great awareness to spot that his first cousin was isolated in front of the square on Moloney. The Tullamore joint captain got his hands on the ball first, looked to have it but it spilt under pressure and Ruari McNamee brilliantly finished to the net, showing beautiful skill.

It is a goal that will be long debated by Tullamore. On first viewing it looked like McNamee had grabbed the ball out of Moloney's hands but it popped out under pressure and the Rhode forward took full advantage.

That goal gave Rhode a 1-7 to 0-8 lead and was quickly followed by an Niall McNamee free. Tullamore responded terrifically. They piled forward and got back on level terms with two Harry Plunkett frees and an excellent Moloney point from play.

With five minutes left, it was wide open. Ruari McNamee had a wide after a Ciaran Burns mistake while Ciaran Egan blazed wide at the other end. The winning point came with two minutes to go when Niall McNamee pointed a mark after an Anton Sullivan delivery. There was still time for Tullamore to force a replay but they just couldn't get into a shooting position. Luke Egan gave one ball away and that man Alan McNamee got his hand on a crucial ball as a heroic Rhode held on.

Before Ruari McNamee's goal, it looked like Tullamore might be able to get there despite not being at their best. Three times Rhode got the gap back to the minimum but each time, Tullamore were able to respond with the next point to keep a two point gap. Without being brilliant, they were exerting a quiet control on the game but Rhode were lethal on the break and never allowed them to get more than two ahead.

After Aaron Leavy put Tullamore 0-8 to 0-6 ahead in the 43rd minute, Rhode had a great goal chance when Stephen Hannon got the ball inside after an Anton Sullivan ball. Hannon, however, would have been down the list of preferences among Rhode supporters for their favourites to be in that position and he delayed fatally with Declan Hogan making the block. After the excellent Anton Sullivan brought it back to a point in the 46th minute, Ruari McNamee struck gold and Rhode were within touching distance.

The first half showed everything that can be so unattractive about modern football and made for very painful viewing.

Tullamore had a strong wind behind them and Rhode set up very defensively, pulling all their players back for extended periods, apart from Niall McNamee and Anton Sullivan – and there were times when they were down the field as well leaving no attacker in the Tullamore half.

It was fascinating in a self flagellation type of way but it was not nice to witness such a defensive game. Rhode obviously did what they felt they had to do to win the game and their tactics were not a surprise to anyone.

And they worked to a large extent. A packed defence meant that space was at a premium and there was no room for the Tullamore forwards to do anything. They eventually resorted to kick and hope shots from way out the field and their first five wides were all of this variety – they had eight in the first half and those did a lot of damage to them.

Rhode didn't score from play in the first half with all three of their first half points coming from Niall McNamee frees – he suffered a heavy early hit from Declan Hogan, that might have merited a card but Hogan only saw the ball. Rhode's only first half wide came from Anton Sullivan in the 20th minute and that illustrates the way they set up.

Scores were hard to come by and Rhode were in a very strong position when they led by 0-3 to 0-2 after 24 minutes. Tullamore did begin to generate more coming up to half time. Johnny Moloney got a super point from play, Harry Plunkett two excellent frees for a 0-5 to 0-3 half time lead and while the wind meant that the odds now favoured Rhode, Tullamore were still very much in the hunt.

The win was a credit to Rhode's resourcefulness, their ability to keep going to the well and to win against the head. Once again, they showed how silly it is to write them off and they put in a magnificent effort on the day. It was a supreme team performance while Conor McNamee, Keith Murphy, James McPadden, Alan McNamee, Niall McNamee, Ruari McNamee and Aaron Kellaghan showed their quality at different stages – their key man was Anton Sullivan, who once again showed his value to Rhode.

It was a bitterly disappointing defeat for Tullamore and it shows how hard championships are to win. It would have took very little to have won it but they found it so difficult to break Rhode down and have no complaints. Declan Hogan and Johnny Moloney were immense in defence for them, Nigel Bracken, Aaron Leavy, Diarmuid Egan, Luke Egan and Luke Plunkett all stood out at different stages but as a unit, Tullamore didn't fully click - the statistic that five of their nine points came from defenders and a midfielder tells its own tale.



MATCH ANALYSIS



MAN OF THE MATCH

Anton Sullivan (Rhode): Anton Sullivan had a tremendous game for Rhode. He was full of running, got two points and nearly always did the right thing with the ball. He was the best player on the field with Tullamore's Johnny Moloney a close second.



THE SCORERS

Rhode: Niall McNamee 0-5 (4f and 1m), Ruari McNamee 1-0, Anton Sullivan 0-2, James McPadden and Aaron Kellaghan 0-1 each.

Tullamore: Harry Plunkett 0-5 (4f), Johnny Moloney 0-2, Nigel Bracken, Declan Hogan, Aaron Leavy and Luke Plunkett 0-1 each.



THE TEAMS

RHODE: Ken Garry; Brian Darby, Jake Kavanagh, James McPadden; Keith Murphy, Conor McNamee, Gareth McNamee; Dylan Kavanagh, Alan McNamee; Paraic Sullivan, Ruari McNamee, Ciaran Heavey; Aaron Kellaghan, Anton Sullivan, Niall McNamee. Subs - Paul McPadden for Paraic Sullivan (HT), Stephen Hannon for Heavey (39m), Darren Garry for Gareth McNamee (60m).

TULLAMORE: Corey White; Paul McConway, Nigel Bracken, Declan Hogan; Kevin O'Brien, Johnny Moloney, Daire McDaid; Michael Brazil, Aaron Leavy; Ciaran Egan, Diarmuid Egan, Harry Plunkett; Cormac Egan, Luke Plunkett, Luke Egan. Subs – Ciaran Burns for Cormac Egan (41m), Dan Fox for McConway (49m).

Referee – Fergal Smyth (Kilclonfert).



REFEREE WATCH

Fergal Smyth had a good game even if both clubs will debate incidents. Rhode felt that Declan Hogan should have got at least a yellow card for a first half hit on Niall McNamee. Tullamore will argue that the decisive goal should have been a free out and most times, they would have got one for that challenge. A second half Harry Plunkett point was also given after being initially waved wide – linesman Ger Keyes signalled Smyth's attention and after consultation with the umpires, it was given.



MOMENT OF THE MATCH

Ruari McNamee's goal was the big moment here.



VENUE WATCH

The pitch was excellent considering this was the fourth final of the weekend and a 4,000 plus crowd created a good atmosphere.



TALKING POINT

Tullamore's failure to win two in a row. They haven't done it since 1926 and that remains a monkey that needs to be shaken off their back – this side has loads of talent, were missing the injured John Furlong and Oisin Keenan-Martin and has more players ready to emerge so they should win more in the coming years.



WHAT'S NEXT

Rhode are away to the Meath champions in the Leinster Club SFC on November 5-6.



STATISTICS

Wides: Rhode – 5 (1 in first half); Tullamore – 11 (8 in first half).

Yellow cards: 0.

Black cards: 0.

Red cards: 0.