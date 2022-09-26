Search

26 Sept 2022

Outstanding Offaly store claims prestigious 'Store of the Year' title at annual Awards nights

Local Offaly store claims prestigious 'Store of the Year' title at annual Awards nights

Reporter:

Damian Moran

26 Sept 2022 2:33 PM

An Offaly store has picked up two awards including the prestigious 'Store of the Year' title at an annual Awards nights.

Enda Scully’s, XL Daingean, Co. Offaly was crowned Store of the Year at the recent XL Retail Group Retailing Standards awards night at the Hodson Bay Hotel in Co Westmeath recently. Scully’s XL was also named Loyalty Champion on the night.

Hosted by BWG Foods, owners and operators of the XL Retail brand in Ireland, the prestigious awards ceremony made a welcome return this year for the first time since the advent of the Covid-19 pandemic and recognise outstanding retail practice across the XL Retail Group nationwide. 

The XL Retail Awards are presented to XL stores that demonstrated outstanding industry excellence following a comprehensive programme of inspections and audits carried out by Ireland’s leading Retail Audit company, SMA Retail Specialists.

Scully’s XL Daingean has been a part of the XL Group for the past 13 years and Enda took on a major redevelopment of his business in 2019, moving location and upgrading from a 800 sq ft store to a 3,800 sq ft store incorporating full off licence, sit down area, full butchery and a post office. The store has an excellent full deli offering, very strong coffee offering with Insomnia Coffee, and has a very extensive range of confectionary, soft drinks and grocery.

Paul Bealin, XL Retail Group Sales Director, said, “XL retailers strive for excellence in every aspect of their service to their shoppers and the local communities in which they are embedded. In meeting the exacting standards of the independent SMA Audit, our retailers have illustrated their commitment to being industry leaders in the retail sector and their focus on exceeding customer expectations. I want to congratulate Enda and all in Scully’s XL Daingean on continuing to set the benchmark for the XL brand and marketplace overall. Their efforts have been truly outstanding and their recognition is very well-deserved.” 

News

