Offaly Intermediate Cross Country Championships

Day 2 of the County Cross Country championships was run off on a cool but dry morning in Boora last Saturday morning, the 24th of September.

First off were the ladies who covered a distance of 5000m. This consisted of 2 x 1500m laps plus 2 x 1000m laps. Caroline Donnellan, Edenderry AC who was running as guest having won the Intermediate title already, was 1st finisher maintaining her lead from gun to tape with a really strong run.

Tullamore Harriers' Sarah Flanagan who took the Offaly Novice title last weekend, chased Caroline and she too had a clear run taking the Offaly Intermediate Ladies title for 2022. Carmel Murray from Birr AC and Rita Daly Tullamore Harriers AC took silver and bronze county titles with a close finish.

Well done to all the 28 ladies who lined out.

Tullamore Harriers AC took the 1st team prize on 17 points with Edenderry AC 2nd ( 43 points) and Naomh Mhuire AC 3rd( 51 points).



Ladies intermediate results

1st Caroline Donnellan (guest) . Edenderry AC. 19.54; 2nd, Sarah Flanagan. Tullamore Harriers AC. 20.49 1st Intermediate Lady. ; 3rd, Nita McLoughlin (guest). Tullamore Harriers AC. 22.22; 4th Carmel Murray . Birr AC. 22.35 2nd Intermediate Lady; 5th. Rita Daly . Tullamore Harriers AC. 22.45 3rd Intermediate Lady; 6th. Ailbhe McDonnell. Ferbane AC. 22.51; 7th. Lynn Mooney. Tullamore Harriers AC. 23.08; 8th, Natasha O'Brien.Edenderry AC. 23.11; 9th Michelle Mullaney (guest).Tullamore Harriers AC, 23.56; 10th Michelle O'Brien. Edenderry AC. 24.22; 11th. Charlotte Abbott. Tullamore Harriers AC. 24.29; 12th. Lisa Murphy. Naomh Mhuire AC. 24.48; 13th. Mairead Scally. Naomh Mhuire AC., 24.55; 14th Rhone Bergin. Edenderry AC 25.13; 15th Christina O'Meara. Birr AC 25.54; 16th Catriona Daly. Ferbane AC. 26.12; 17th Imelda Coughlan. Naomh Mhuire AC, 26.18; 18th Marie Sweeney. Birr AC. 26.38; 19th Orla Ni Nuallain. Ferbane AC 26.42; 20th Hilary Duncan. Tullamore Harriers AC, 26.52; 21st Patricia Doolan. Naomh Mhurie AC. 26.53; 22nd Aisling Hughes. Edenderry AC. 28.19; 23rd Helen Chambers Naomh Mhuire AC, 28.35; 24th Tracey Burns Naomh Mhuire AC, 28.44; 25th Sharon Jones . Naomh Mhuire AC, 29.14; 26th Shirley Reynolds. Naomh Mhuire AC, 29.28; 27th Ann-Marie Egan. Ferbane AC., 30.29; 28th Aisling Farrell. Naomh Mhuire AC, 31.14

The Intermediate men covered 8k - 4 x 1500m laps plus 2 x 1000m laps.

There was a small line out for the championship race with a total of only 17 men. Jonathan Dunne Tullamore Harriers AC and Brendan Donagher Naomh Mhuire had a good battle for most of the race. Jonathan took and maintained his lead but he was in Brendan's grasp until the final lap when he widened the gap to take the intermediate title. Brendan finished in 2nd place and Colm Hill Kilcormac Killoughey AC 3rd.

Tullamore Harriers AC took the gold team medals with great runs by Jonathan Dunne, Brendan McAulliffe, Daniel Molloy and Liam Byrne.

Intermediate men results

1st Jonathan Dunne, Tullamore Harriers AC., 29.26 1st. Intermediate Man; 2nd. Brendan Donagher, Naomh Mhuire AC, 30.08 2nd Intermediate Man; 3rd Colm Hill. Kilcormac Killoughey AC, 30.24 3rd Intermediate Man; 4th. David Staunton. Clara AC 31.31; 5th. Brendan McAulliffe. Tullamore Harriers AC, 31.43; 6th. Patrick McCarthy . Ballyskenach AC, 32.06; 7th. Daniel Molloy. Tullamore Harriers AC, 33.31; 8th. Liam Byrne. Tullamore Harriers AC, 33.58; 9th. Alan Mitchell Tullamore Harriers AC. 34.11; 10th. Darren Butler Tullamore Harriers AC 35.16; 11th. Sean Reynolds. Tullamore Harriers AC 35.25; 12th. Anthony Hughes Tullamore Harriers AC 36.16; 13th. Peter Bennett Tullamore Harriers AC. 36.22; 14th Tim Camon Ferbane AC 37.36; 15th Ger Cleary Naomh Mhuire AC, 38.45; 16th Mark Conway Ballyskenach AC, 41.21; 17th Mattie Flanagan Naomh Mhuire AC. 41.35

Ladies Intermediate Teams

1st. 18points Tullamore Harriers AC. Sarah Flanagan, Rita Daly, Lynn Mooney & Charlotte Abbott.

2nd. 43 points. Edenderry AC, Natasha O'Brien, Michelle O'Brien, Rhona Bergin & Aisling Hughes

3rd. 51 points. Naomh Mhuire AC. Lisa Murphy, Mairead Scally, Imelda Coughlan & Patrice Dolan..

Intermediate Men Teams

1st Tullamore Harriers AC. Jonathan Dunne, Brendan McAuliffe, Daniel Molloy & Liam Byrne.



Offaly Athletics Relay Cross Country Championships.

On Sunday last, the 25th of September we had another great day in Lough Boora Parklands with Day 1 of the Offaly Juvenile Cross Country Championships. The Juvenile Relay championships kicked off the cross country season for our younger athletes with the U9, U11 and U13 boys and girls team events.

The atmosphere in Boora was electric with a sizable number of athletes all donning their club colours and eager to get going!

Thank you Tom Godley, race director, all the parents who came along to encourage their young stars, to the club coaches and to all the officials who organised and made this event possible.

The first race of the day was the U9 girls relay with Ballyskenach AC taking both the gold team medals and the bronze team medals. Gold medalists: Mia McDonald, Lilly O'Donnell, Anna Douglas and Emily Murphy. Bronze medalists - Roisin Kealey, Angel Kirwan, Casey Dennady and Cara Murray. Birr AC girls - Méabh King. Tara O'Meara, Cara Cummins and Anna Houlihan were 2nd in this first competition of the day.

In the U9 boys event Tullamore Harriers AC (Sean Mitchell, Aubin Walsh, Harry Stewart and Eli Stokes) were 1st, Ferbane AC (Oran Waldron, Peter Brady, Joseph Doyle) 2nd and Ballyskenach AC (James Delaney, Cian Carroll, Fiach Buckley and Aaron Connolly) 3rd.

The U11 girls race was won by Tullamore Harriers AC (Grace Connolly, Tilly Cusack, Kate Minnock and Alicia Holton) and 2nd and 3rd team medals went to Edenderry AC. (2nd -Anna Mareck, iAoife Cummins, Emmie Farrelly and Kayla Russell). 3rd place (Alice Kilrane, Fiadh Moore, Nadie Siemiauowska and Emilia Siemiauowska).

In the boys U11 race Ballyskenach AC, who took home medals in every race, claimed the gold plus the bronze team medals. 1st placed Ballyskenach AC team - TJ Breslin, Emerson Clark, Charlie Murphy and Cian McLoughlin. 3rd placed Ballyskenach AC team - Andrew Delaney, Sean Og Dooley, Luaighach Buckley and David Wright. Tullamore Harriers AC (James Hynes Eoin Herlihy, Kyryl Lebid and Jason McKinney) were 2nd in the boys U11 race.

In the final girl's race of the day - the U13 age group - Tullamore Harriers AC girls (Adelyn Walsh, Maeve Duffy, Mia Gallagher and Elise Cusack) were 1st, Birr AC (Mollie King Alice Murray Saoirse OMeara and Orlagh O'Brien) 2nd and Ballyskenach AC (Molly Carroll, Emma Flannery, Anna Tierney and Kate Cunningham) 3rd.

The championship was rounded up with the very exciting U13 boys race and here again Ballyskenach AC took gold (Caenan Clark, James OBrien, Kyle Connolly and Tony Og Douglas). Ferbane AC team 1 finished in 2nd place ( Charlie Bracken, Dylan Buckley, Keenan Kelly and Ultan Keenaghan) and Ferbane AC team 2 finished in 3rd place (Will Browne, Adam Kelly, Clyde Buckley and Liam Fitzpatrick)

Next Sunday, the 2nd of October the Juveniles Even ages are competing again in Boora.

Full list of athletes who ran were:

Ballyskenach AC.

U9 Girls: Mia McDonald, Lilly O'Donnell, Anna Douglas, Emily Murphy, Roisin Kealey, Angel Kirwan, Casey Dennady, Cara Murray, Aoise McLoughlin, Lauren Kealey, Sofia Tyler, Sorcha Phelan, Ciara Brereton, Rachel Brereton, Lucy Cunningham

U9 Boys: James Delaney, Cian Carroll, Fiach Buckley, Aaron Connolly

U11 Boys: TJ Breslin, Emerson Clarke, Charlie Murphy, Cian Mcloughlin, Andrew Delandy, Sean Og Dooley, Luaghach Buckley, David Wright, Oran Delaney, Darragh Nash

U13 Girls: Molly Carroll, Emma Flannery, Anna Tierney, Kate Cunningham

U13 Boys: Caenan Clark, James O'Brien, Kyle Connolly, Tony Og Douglas.



Birr AC

U9 Girls: Méabh King, Tara O'Meara, Cara Cummins, Anna Houlihan, Robin King, Anna O'Brien, Caoimhe O'Meara, Niamh O'Meara

U11 Girls.: Grace King, Roisin Loughane, Aoibheann O'Meara, Sophia Van DeSchuer, Eabha O'Meara, Amy Delaney

U13 Girls: Mollie King, Alice Murray, Saoirse Omeara, Orlagh O'Brien

U13 Boys: Cillian Cleary, Shane Cummins, Lucas Rafter



Edenderry AC.

U11 Girls: Anna Marecki, Aoife Cummins, Emmie Farrelly, Kayla Russell, Alice Kilrane, Fiadh Moore, Nadie Siemiauowska, Emilia Siemiauowska, Leile Poser, Grace Slevin, Sienna Kavanagh, Ayla O'Malley, Pippa Russell.



Ferbane AC.

U9 Girls: Ellen Malone, Aria McCreedy, Sophie Egan, Sarah Buckley, Lara Cunninane

U9 Boys: Oran Waldron, Peter Brady, Joseph Doyle

U11 Girls: Emily Doyle, Saoirse Egan, Kara Kelly, Emma Brown.

U11 Boys: Clyde Buckley, Will Browne, Adam Kelly, Liam Fitzpatrick

U13 Boys: Dylan Buckley, Keelan Kelly, Charlie Bracken, Ulton Keenaghan.



Tullamore Harriers AC.

U9 Girls: Kitty Doolan, Sophie Hynes, Jill O'Donnell, Pippa Larkin

U9 Boys: Sean Mitchell, Aubin Walsh, Harry Stewart, Eli Stokes

U11 Girls: Grace Connolly, Tilly Cusack, Kate Minnock, Alicia Holton

U11 Boys: James Hynes, Eoin Herlihy, Kyryl Lebid, Jason McKinney

U13 Girls: Adelyn Walsh, Maeve Duffy, Mia Gallagher, Elise Cusack