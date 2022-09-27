Search

27 Sept 2022

Offaly venue scoops major prize in Irish Pub Awards

Hot House Flowers Lee's Tullamore

The Hot House Flowers performing in Lee's Tullamore

Reporter:

Gearoid Keegan

27 Sept 2022 11:33 AM

TULLAMORE bar and venue John Lee's has won a major prize in the Irish Pub Awards.

The Church Street hostelry, which celebrates 126 years in business in October, has scooped the Best Music Pub for the East Region.

The National Irish Pub Awards are open to members of the Vintners' Federation of Ireland and the Licensed Vintners Association.

Lee's now goes forward to the gala final at the Mansion House in Dublin on November 16 along with regional winners from Drogheda, Kilkenny, Limerick, Cork, Westport and Dublin.

Meanwhile, Lee's will host Tullamore's first ever show brought by burlesque, drag, pole and comedy event organiser As Above As Below on Friday, October 28 next.

The night will showcase some local talent as well as performers from around Ireland and the promoters hope to make it a regular event on the local entertainment calendar.

