Offaly tech firm goes global

The national and largest agricultural show in New Zealand, The New Zealand Agricultural Show, has selected Dotser’s SuperShow Event Management Platform to manage its show.

Founded in 1862, The New Zealand Agricultural Show (formerly the Canterbury Agricultural & Pastoral Show) is a three-day event and attracts on average 100000 people, over 7000 competition entries and over 600 trade exhibitors every year.

The 2022 event will take place on 9-11th November, on the outskirts of Christchurch.

Dotser was appointed to migrate the show to the SuperShow system in spring of this year, and went live in May at www.theshow.co.nz, with very positive feedback reported back so far.

Commenting on the progress of the project to date, Tracy Ahern, General Manager of the New Zealand Agricultural Show, explains “when I first recommended to our Board that we would like to engage with an Irish company to build a new website for our 2022 Show with only a four-month delivery time, they were sceptical, to say the least”.

“Nothing was a problem with the Dotser team, and with humour and hard work, the results speak for themselves.”

Tracy added, “The feedback is excellent, and we cannot thank Dotser enough for everything. Entries to competitions and membership have increased, and the user experience greatly improved.”

The SuperShow system brings many benefits to the New Zealand Agricultural Show's committee, such as: one centralised system with live secure data; freed up time of key personnel; improved event and Agricultural Show production at all levels; improved cash flow (through instant payments and reports); increases in entries, vendors and visitors; ability to search, filter and export live Agricultural Show data to 3rd party applications; ability to generate Show catalogue in seconds; and accessibility on all devices — mobile, tablet, PC.

Taking SuperShow Global — The New Zealand Show is the first agricultural show in New Zealand to select SuperShow as the event management platform continues to gain traction and grow in international markets.

This follows market growth in neighbouring Australia, where SuperShow continues to penetrate the market, acquiring multiple new shows in 2022; and market growth in the UK.

Dotser’s ambitious global expansion plans are backed by Enterprise Ireland’s Market Development Fund, which will see representatives from SuperShow undertake a trade mission to Australia and New Zealand in October and November of this year, and undertake further research and networking.

SuperShow’s commitment to the Australian and New Zealand market is also grounded by being the corporate partner of the Agricultural Shows Australia (The ASA).