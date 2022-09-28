Garda assaulted on the street by young man in Offaly
A Garda in Offaly required hospital treatment after being kicked and injured by a young male.
At 1am on Sunday, September 11, a Garda was kicked and injured by an intoxicated young man on Townsend Street, Birr.
The Garda had to subsequently attend hospital for medical treatment but was released shortly afterwards as his injury wasn't serious.
"The male became violent when approached by the Guards on Townsend Street," said a Garda spokesperson, "and he resisted arrest. As well as assaulting the Guard he also damaged a patrol car. A file is being prepared for the DPP."
