Offaly hockey player all set to play in Masters World Cup in South Africa

Tullamore Hockey Club are looking forward to cheering on one of their own when Lorna Bagnall lines out for the Ireland Masters Hockey Women’s Team playing in the 2022 World Masters Hockey World Cup in Capetown, South Africa next month.

Lorna has been playing hockey since her secondary school days in Kilkenny. She continued to play during her college days in DCU and following that while working with Aer Lingus. When she returned to live in her home town of Tullamore just eight years ago, she became actively involved in the Tullamore Hockey Club again.

In recent years, Lorna has held the dual role of both player and coach for the Tullamore Hockey Senior Women’s Team. Tullamore Hockey Club are delighted to have such a positive role model active in the club and would like to take this opportunity to wish Lorna and her teammates, the very best of luck for the games ahead!

The World Masters Hockey World Cup is run over a 10-day period starting on October 1st and will be streamed live on worldmastershockey.org For more information on the Tullamore Hockey Club, visit www.tullamorehockeyclub.ie or email tullamorehockey2022@gmail.com.