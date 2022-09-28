Search

28 Sept 2022

Departing priest says he carries parish in Offaly in his heart

Fr Luke Ohiemi Tullamore

Fr Luke Ohiemi has left Tullamore parish

Reporter:

Tribune reporter

28 Sept 2022 4:33 PM

THE Nigerian-born priest who served as a curate in Tullamore for six years has thanked the parish for its support.

Fr Luke Ohiemi, was appointed as curate with pastoral duties in Clara and in Tubber parishes and is now based in Horseleap.

In a last message to his former Tullamore parishioners at the weekend, Fr Luke said: “Growing up in Nigeria and going to the seminary to train for the priesthood, I heard a lot about Ireland, and knew a bit about the land of St Patrick. But I never knew there was any place called Tullamore on the map of the world.”

Fr Luke added: “Yet providence and the mission of Christ led me to find a home amongst you in the last six years. Sharing the mission of Christ with you, I learnt, I made some mistakes and grew.

“Thank you for every encouragement, support and kindness. I will forever carry Tullamore in my heart because you have become a part of my history. Keep me in your prayers as I do same with you. Thank you!”

In a tribute a couple of weeks ago, Tullamore parish priest Fr Joseph Gallagher said Fr Luke will be missed.

“He has been very much part of our parish during very challenging times and we have appreciated his dignified and prayerful presence among us.”

Fr Gallagher added: “His ministry to young people in our schools, to couples preparing for marriage, to the sick at home and in hospital, to the needy, to families in time of bereavement, to prayer groups, his patient listening and thoughtful advice, these have all been part of his committed and gentle ministry.

In 2015 Fr Ohiemi, Diocese of Idah, Nigeria was appointed by the Bishop of Meath to minister in Kinnegad parish while pursuing post-graduate studies in Maynooth.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media