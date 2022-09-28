Departing priest says he carries parish in Offaly in his heart

THE Nigerian-born priest who served as a curate in Tullamore for six years has thanked the parish for its support.

Fr Luke Ohiemi, was appointed as curate with pastoral duties in Clara and in Tubber parishes and is now based in Horseleap.

In a last message to his former Tullamore parishioners at the weekend, Fr Luke said: “Growing up in Nigeria and going to the seminary to train for the priesthood, I heard a lot about Ireland, and knew a bit about the land of St Patrick. But I never knew there was any place called Tullamore on the map of the world.”

Fr Luke added: “Yet providence and the mission of Christ led me to find a home amongst you in the last six years. Sharing the mission of Christ with you, I learnt, I made some mistakes and grew.

“Thank you for every encouragement, support and kindness. I will forever carry Tullamore in my heart because you have become a part of my history. Keep me in your prayers as I do same with you. Thank you!”

In a tribute a couple of weeks ago, Tullamore parish priest Fr Joseph Gallagher said Fr Luke will be missed.

“He has been very much part of our parish during very challenging times and we have appreciated his dignified and prayerful presence among us.”

Fr Gallagher added: “His ministry to young people in our schools, to couples preparing for marriage, to the sick at home and in hospital, to the needy, to families in time of bereavement, to prayer groups, his patient listening and thoughtful advice, these have all been part of his committed and gentle ministry.

In 2015 Fr Ohiemi, Diocese of Idah, Nigeria was appointed by the Bishop of Meath to minister in Kinnegad parish while pursuing post-graduate studies in Maynooth.