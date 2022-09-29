Search

29 Sept 2022

Man in Midlands planted firework in traffic cone and watched it explode in front of garda

Longford Courthouse.

Reporter:

Liam Cosgrove

29 Sept 2022 9:33 AM

A court has heard how a man in the Midlands placed a firework in the top of a county council traffic cone and then watched it explode in front of a garda causing her burn injuries to her legs and a laceration to her hand.

Dylan Smith (21) 65 Devine Crescent, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford, was charged with intentionally or recklessly engaging in conduct by deliberately igniting a firework and placing it on a parking cone at Quinns Hardware Car Park, Main Street, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford on April 25 this year.

He was also charged with throwing or directing a firework towards a person or property at the same location.

In outlining the case to the court, Sgt Mark Mahon for the prosecution said the sergeant had been on foot patrol on the day when they noticed “something lit” on top of a county council cone.

Sgt Mahon said the accused looked on as the firework suddenly exploded just as the female garda went to inspect the traffic cone.

He said the garda sustained burn injuries to her legs and a gash to her hand which required medical attention.

Sgt Mahon also said the State’s case rested heavily on CCTV footage which, he claimed, showed Mr Smith placing the firework at the scene seconds before the garda walked towards the scene.

Under questioning from Judge Bernadette Owens as to whether the garda was hospitalised, Sgt Mahon said he was unable to confirm or deny otherwise.

“I’m not sure,” he replied.

“She (garda) got medical attention the following day from her doctor.”

Photographs illustrating the garda’s injuries were also handed into court as defence solicitor Frank Gearty asked for a brief adjournment.

The case was put back to a sitting of Longford District Court on November 1 next.

