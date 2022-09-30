Gardai investigating number of thefts in one District in Offaly
Gardai are investigating a number of thefts in the Birr District in Offaly.
A substantial amount of copper wire was stolen from Lumcloon Energy near Cloghan on Monday night September 5.
At the same time €2,000 worth of criminal damage was caused to the property.
A green umbrella worth €500 was stolen from a pub in Crinkill at some stage between 11am on September 17 and 10am the following day. If you saw anything or know anything you can contact gardai on (057) 91 20016.
And a timber bench was stolen from outside a shop in Crinkill at some stage on either Saturday or Sunday, September 17 or 18. The bench was worth €1,000.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.