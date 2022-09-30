Search

30 Sept 2022

Gardai investigating number of thefts in one District in Offaly

Reporter:

Derek Fanning

30 Sept 2022 2:33 PM

Gardai are investigating a number of thefts in the Birr District in Offaly. 

A substantial amount of copper wire was stolen from Lumcloon Energy near Cloghan on Monday night September 5.

At the same time €2,000 worth of criminal damage was caused to the property.

A green umbrella worth €500 was stolen from a pub in Crinkill at some stage between 11am on September 17 and 10am the following day. If you saw anything or know anything you can contact gardai on (057) 91 20016.

And a  timber bench was stolen from outside a shop in Crinkill at some stage on either Saturday or Sunday, September 17 or 18. The bench was worth €1,000.

