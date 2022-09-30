Search

30 Sept 2022

Balloonists enjoy 'lovely flights' over Offaly as championships conclude

Hot air balloons Birr Offaly 2022

Hot air balloons flying over Dooly's Hotel, Emmet Square, Birr

Reporter:

Tribune reporter

30 Sept 2022 6:33 PM

SPECTACULAR pictures have been released by the gardai of balloons flying over Emmet Square in Birr as the curtain came down on the Irish Hot Air Ballooning Championships.

Garda Siochana Laois Offaly posted the photographs (see another picture below) on Facebook of the balloons flying over the town centre on Thursday evening in what proved to be the last day take-off was possible from nearby Birr Castle.

“We love balloons” was the comment on the Garda Siochana post and that prompted a response from the Irish Hot Air Ballooning Championships: “The local Gardai were keeping a good eye on us earlier”.

Weather conditions were also suitable for flying on Thursday morning but as expected, Friday was a 'no fly' day for the balloonists because of the wind and rain.

Striking a bittersweet note on social media after the pilots decided that Friday morning was a no-go for taking to the air, the event organisers said: “Unfortunately it looks like we’ve had all our flights for this year’s Championships but, what lovely flights they’ve been.”

The championships got off to a successful start last Saturday when the balloons ascended from the grounds of Birr Castle and Gardens, delivering the spectacle onlookers were hoping for in what was the 50th edition of the Irish Hot Air Ballooning Championships.

Conditions were calm enough on Sunday morning for crews to take to the skies again but there were none on Sunday evening, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Hot air ballooning only takes place after dawn and before dusk and when the pilots judge that wind speeds are slow enough for safe flying.

Signing off from the event on Friday they posted: “Such a shame we didn’t manage to get any flights on our last day but, it’s time for the balloonists to relax and enjoy some more of the Irish craic during the Survivors Dinner. Thank you so much Birr for your hospitality, once again, it’s been an excellent week!”

