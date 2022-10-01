Mad had Stanley Knife at pub in Offaly
AN incident took place in a pub in Birr on Saturday, September 17 involving a young male.
A dispute broke out in the pub and the Guards had to be called.
When they arrived they searched the young man and found a Stanley Knife on his person.
