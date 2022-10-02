Landmark pub in Offaly to be converted into townhouses after permission granted
A landmark pub in Offaly is to be converted into townhouses after permission was granted by Offaly County Council.
The townhouses will be a mix of two, three and four bedroom units.
Modifications to the building will include additional windows and the blocking up of an existing doorway.
A single storey extension to the rear of the building is also set to be demolished to form individual outdoor areas for use by residents including separate gated areas.
Planning permission was granted by Offaly County Council with nine conditions attached.
