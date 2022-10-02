Search

02 Oct 2022

WEATHER IRELAND: Met Eireann forecasting change in the weather with wet and windy week ahead

Reporter:

Damian Moran

02 Oct 2022 5:33 PM

Met Eireann is forecasting a change in the weather this week with wet and windy weather on the way for Ireland. 

According to the latest Met Eireann weather forecast for Ireland, the weather will be unsettled with showers and spells of rain and it will be breezy or windy at times.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Monday from Met Eireann is a for a breezy, humid and largely cloudy day with outbreaks of rain and drizzle, turning heavier and more persistent in Connacht and Ulster through the day. Many parts of Munster and Leinster will stay mostly dry. Highest temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees in fresh to strong and gusty south to southwest winds.

Monday night will be a wet, breezy and humid night with rain moving eastwards across the country with some heavy falls possible, especially along Atlantic coastal counties. Temperatures won't fall below the low to mid-teens. South to southwest winds will gradually decrease moderate to fresh through the night.

According to Met Eireann, there will be a wet start to Tuesday with rain countrywide. It will becoming drier for a time in the afternoon with some sunny spells breaking through. Another spell of rain will push up from the south towards the evening. Highest temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees generally, slightly cooler in parts of the northwest. Moderate, occasionally fresh southwest winds will ease during the afternoon.

Persistent rain will continue to extend northwards over the country on Tuesday night. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 11 degrees in mostly light to moderate southwest winds, fresher at times in the northwest.

After a wet start to the Wednesday with widespread rain, there will be a clearance to sunny spells and scattered showers, some heavy or thundery, will move in from the west. Turning breezy as well with fresh to strong and gusty westerly winds developing. Highest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees. Windy overnight with widespread showers, possibly turning thundery. Westerly winds will be strong and gusty with onshore gales in the northwest. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees.

According to Met Eireann, Thursday will be a day of sunny spells and scattered showers, some heavy at first. After a windy start, west to southwest winds will gradually decrease moderate to fresh. Highest temperatures of 13 to 17 degrees, mildest in the south.

According to Met Eireann, the weather will be unsettled for Friday and the weekend with further spells of rain and showers. Temperatures will decrease for Saturday and Sunday.

