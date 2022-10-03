Gardai investigating after shocking video footage shows schoolgirl dragged by her hair in town in the Midlands

Gardai are investigating after shocking footage emerged showing a young schoolgirl being viciously assaulted and dragged along the ground by her hair in the Midlands

The video shows a teenage girl standing over, and appearing to remonstrate, with her alleged victim as a number of other youths watch on in the background within the gates of St Mel's Cathedral in Longford

The young victim can be seen sitting on a wall as her alleged attacker continues to stand over her, shouting at her to apologise to a friend standing off camera.

"You go f****** apologise to her," she yells, seconds before the teenage victim stands up and attempts to walk away.

Moments later the young girl can be heard screaming in horror as her alleged attacker suddenly grabs her by the hair, dragging her to the ground in the process.

The video shows the victim being struck once in the side of the head as her attacker continues to stand over her with her right hand still holding a large clump of the victim's hair.

As the terrified schoolgirl desperately tries to defend herself, her alleged assailant eventually releases her grip, shouting: "Why can you not f****** understand?"

The 41 second clip has since been widely circulated on social media following the incident which allegedly took place last Thursday week.

"Gardaí are investigating an assault that occurred in the Townparks area of Longford town at approximately 4pm, Thursday 15th September 2022," said a garda spokesperson.

"No arrests have been made, investigations are ongoing."