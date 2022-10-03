Lucky punter in the Midlands scoops big win from two small bets

Longford punter boosts finances by €40,500 with €6 EuroMillions punt
One punter in the Midlands woke up on Saturday morning with a massive smile on their face after they turned some loose change into a jaw-dropping amount from Friday evening’s EuroMillions draw.
The anonymous customer placed a €1 accumulator on the numbers 2, 11, 16 and 26 as well as a €5 treble on numbers 11, 16 and 26, to all be pulled from the machine.
Their luck was in as all numbers were drawn.
The awesome bets defied the odds of 33,000/1 and 1,500/1, meaning the punter was able to leave the shop with a total sum of €40,506 with €33,000 secured from the accumulator and €7,500 from the treble.
