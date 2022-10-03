Motorists facing long detour through another county as busy Offaly road to close for works

Long detour through another county in place as busy Offaly road to close for works this week
A long detour that will take motorists through another county will be in place this week as a busy Offaly road will close for works.
The R441 will close from the junction in Rhode Village to the junction of the L-5007 at Ballybryan.
The road will close for three days from Tuesday, October 4 to Thursday, October 6 inclusive.
Diversion routes will be in place via the L-5013, the R400 and R402 or via the L1008, L1009 and L1004.
One of the diversion routes will take motorists north on the R400 to Castlejordan in Meath before crossing back over the border and heading south to Edenderry.
Offaly County Council says it regrets any inconvenience caused saying the road is being closed to facilitate essential repairs.
