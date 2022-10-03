Gardai investigating after significant damage caused as copper cylinder stolen from house in Offaly

Gardai investigating after copper cylinder stolen from house in Offaly
Gardai are investigating after a burglary at a house in Offaly.
A burglary took place at an unoccupied house in Meadowlands Kilcormac between September 6 and September 13.
According to Gardai, €1,000 worth of damage was caused to the property and a copper cylinder was stolen.
Investigations are ongoing.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.