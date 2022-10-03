Tullamore too strong for Lusmagh/Drumcullen in Offaly Camogie Senior B semi-final

Tullamore brushed aside the challenge of a young Lusmagh/Drumcullen side in the first of two semi finals in Kilcormac on Saturday.

HQ Physio Camogie Senior B Semi Final

Tullamore 3-16

Lusmagh/Drumcullen 1-7

While there was just four points between the teams when they clashed earlier in the Championship, Tullamore have gone about their games in a business like fashion and no doubt would have been favourites going into the match.

Tullamore started the match in great style and built up a comfortable lead with just 12 minutes gone. A goal from Lisa Gorman had Tullamore ahead 1-5 to Lusmagh/Drumcullen's single point.

They did get a lifeline just minutes after that Gorman goal when Kathy Dermody was pulled down and referee Ciaran Groome had no hesitation in awarding a penalty. Unfortunately for Lusmagh/Drumcullen, Clodagh Leahy's effort was well saved by Leah Gallagher in the Tullamore goals.

Tullamore continued to build their lead and after 25 minutes some excellent team work saw Shannon Tuohey finish to the net. Clodagh Leahy did give some hope for Lusmagh/Drumcullen when she doubled on a ball and slotted the ball past Leah Gallagher but at half time it was difficult to see any way back for the young side with the scoreboard reading 2-9 to 1-3.

The second half continued in a similar manner with Tullamore continuing to attack. They have forwards that look dangerous at every opportunity especially Sarah Walsh and Orla and Lisa Gorman, while Becky Bryant is a thorn in the side for any defence. Not forgetting Shannon Tuohey who helped herself to her 2nd goal of the game in the 10th minute of the second half to add more misery to Lusmagh/Drumcullen.

It was a match that allowed Tullamore to flex their muscles and the Naomh Brid players who looked on will be in no doubt that they will be in for a very stern test in the Senior B Final in two weeks time

Teams:

Tullamore: Robyn Leavy, Chloe Buggy, Aisling Feeney, Emily Conlon, Paula Kinnarney, Marie Cantwell, Laura Walsh, Michelle Mann, Sarah Keogh, Sarah Walsh, Becky Bryant, Rachael O'Brien, Orla Gorman, Shannon Tuohey, Lisa Gorman. Subs: Ciara Brady, Abbie Harte, Aideen Harte, Chloe Fogarty, Rachel Fogarty, Lauren Leavy, Niamh Spollen, Leah Gallagher, Hannah Heffernan, Donna Murray

Lusmagh/Drumcullen: Maria Horan, Elaine Troy, Rebecca McGarry, Jenny Bracken, Creagh Lyons, Grainne Kennedy, Katie Hennessy, Sasha Connolly, Helen Healy, Caoimhe Darcy, Kaitlyn Kennedy, Labhaoise Glynn, Leah Gath, Clodagh Leahy, Kathy Dermody. Subs: Ellen Gleeson, Aoife Troy, Olivia O'Meara, Sarah Gorman, Nicole Bennett, Claire Bracken, Nadine Keating, Lauren Mannion Roise McGarry, Deirdre Minnock, Mary Carroll, Charlotte Queegan, Joanne Cushen, Hannah Clarke, Ava Spillane, Amy Byrne