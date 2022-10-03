Fresh appeal for information on Offaly farm arson

THE garda probe into a devastating fire at a family farm near Clonbullogue is continuing.

The RTE television show Crimecall has featured the case of arson at the farm of Eugene and Lorraine O'Neill on November 27 last year.

Building in the farmyard were engulfed in flames and Eugene told the show how he was alerted to the fire: “Our neighbour banged on our bedroom window…There was smoke everywhere. We didn’t even know what was on fire and what wasn’t.”

The family discovered several fires in and around their farm, putting at risk not only their livestock and expensive farm machinery, but their own house as well.

Lorraine was also interviewed for Crimecall and she vividly remembered the intensity of the flames and the scramble as family members entered burning sheds to rescue animals and equipment: “There was a huge ball of orange flames facing me… You watched holding your breath until they came out. That was horrible.”

Views learned that garda investigators found that the farm machinery had been “individually packed with straw” and set alight. Although the farm was covered by extensive CCTV cameras, gardai believe the cable to the cameras was deliberately cut shortly before 5am on the morning of the fire. They say the hard drive for the cameras was taken on the night and “has yet to be recovered.”

Between €400,000 and €500,000 worth of damage was caused by the fire that night including the destruction of an automatic milking robot, hampering the family’s plans for expanding the farm. One of Eugene’s biggest concerns is whether “they will come back and do it again.”

The entire family have struggled to understand how anybody could deliberately start a fire on their property. Lorraine O'Neill said: “It’s the most terrifying feeling to think that when you go to bed at night, there are people on the road, moving around with bad intent.”

Gardaí believe this was a targeted act on the O’Neill family and are appealing to the local community to come forward with information.

Detective Sergeant David Scahill told the show gardai are keeping an open mind on the motive and why the O'Neill farm was targeted.

Last year Lorraine O'Neill told the Tullamore Tribune that she hoped the fact that the fire occurred in the early hours of the Late Late Toy Show might jog people's memory.

Lorraine said she felt someone must know something, and someone may have come home that night and a family might have had a husband or son who may have been acting suspiciously.

She said people may have overheard a conversation somewhere, or may have seen someone hanging around their farm.

Two years ago the O'Neills were named Axa farm insurance heroes of the year for their fundraising efforts for Crumlin Hospital where one of their sons, Diarmuid, was treated for long periods as a child. They donated the €10,000 prize to the hospital and community groups in their area.

Another son, Keith, played on the Offaly Under 20 football team which won the All-Ireland title last year.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to contact Tullamore Garda Station at 057 93 27600 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.