Shinrone's team spirit was different this year says Man of the Match

SHINRONE'S team spirit was different this year and there was more of a belief there that was evident in their last three victories, according to Man of the Match in Sunday's county final, Ciaran Cleary.

The full forward, who scored five points from play, and was a thorn in the side of Kilcormac/Killoughey from the very start of the game, said even their reaction to K/K's goal was indicative of that as they hit the next two points quickly, whereas in other years they might have started questioning themselves at that stage

He said the confidence gained from their quarter final and semi final wins was unbelievable. “We were underdogs in the quarter final, we were underdogs in the semi-final and we were underdogs again today and we won all three of them, the team spirit was different this year. There was a belief instilled in us this year and we really brought it out in the last three games.”

The impact of the win was visible for all to see on the field afterwards.

“The emotion here among young and old is unbelievable. It's going to take a few days to sink in and we'll cherish every moment of it the best we can,” Ciaran added.

Ciaran made an early impact in the game, catching the first three high balls in and scoring Shinrone's first point from one of those. “I could have gone for goal but I took my point but once you win that first ball you have more confidence and it puts the backline under pressure but everything just fell for me today and I'm grateful for it, other days they don't fall like that.”

Kilcormac/Killoughey had a number of good early chances but failed to take them. “Our full back line was tigerish and our half back line was unbelievable I thought. Those two corner forwards working off Ger Healion, they are at it all year and they're dangerous and you just have to be so tight on them but our lads did so well, they just stuck to the process and I know it's a cliche but they did and it was unbelieveable to see.”

In the second half Shinrone had pushed eight points ahead when K/K responded with their first goal but Shinrone hit back immediately with the next two points.

“It's something we don't usually do,” said Ciaran. “In other years we might have put the heads down and thought what's going to happen now, but we got our heads up, won the next puck out and straight over the bar and breaking ball was a big thing in the second half and we won most of them. Maybe we wanted it that bit more, I don't know.”

He agreed that everything seemed to click for Shinrone in the second half. “It did, I don't even know what the final score was or what we won by, but it really clicked for us. Nearly everything we hit went over the bar, we could maybe have had only three or four wides in the second half. When days go like that you have to take them,” he added.

They got scores from all over the field as well.

“There was a great spread of scorers. Conor Doughan came on and changed the game. He's only back training about two weeks and I'm delighted for him as he has gone through such hardship with that knee. It's brilliant for him. Everyone put in a serious shift and you couldn't fault anyone today,” the full forward said.

Ciaran hadn't given much attention to a forthcoming Leinster Championship campaign. “I don't have a notion who we're playing or when it is but I'll tell you we're not going to worry about that for the next week or so,. We'll enjoy this and savour every second on it and get back training next weekend or the week after and see what happens,” he said.