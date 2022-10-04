Offaly salon shortlisted for prestigious new award

An Offaly nail salon has been shortlisted for a new award.

Our Secret Beauty Salon in Birr has been shortlisted for Nail Salon of the Year, at the inaugural Professional Beauty and Hairdressers Journal Ireland Beauty, Hair and Spa Awards 2022.

The event was launched earlier this year to celebrate creativity, business acumen, and achievement in the beauty, hair and spa sector across Ireland. Featuring 14 categories, the awards recognise the individuals and teams who are making waves within their business, as well as influencing the broader landscape of the industry.

Organised by the established team behind the British Hairdressing Awards, World Spa & Wellness Awards, and the Professional Beauty Awards, entries were judged independently by leading beauty, spa and hairdressing experts.

All finalists are now invited to attend the red-carpet awards ceremony on Sunday 6th November, at the historic Shelbourne Hotel in Dublin.

The event takes place during an exciting weekend of celebration for the Irish beauty, hair, and spa industry, hosted during the Professional Beauty/HJ Ireland exhibition. With the biggest brands and best educators, the two-day event looks set to be the ultimate celebration of the strength and influence of the Irish hair and beauty industry.

‘It’s such an honour to be nominated for this award’ says Ina Seveliene from Our Secret Beauty Salon. ‘We work incredibly hard to provide our clients with a first-class experience, from our expertise and levels of professionalism to the results we are able to achieve. Good luck to all the finalists – I can’t wait to celebrate with everyone!’

Mark Moloney, Managing Director of PB & HJ’s Ireland Awards says: ‘These awards champion and reward both those often-unsung heroes who work tirelessly to lead and motivate teams, demonstrate innovative ways of keeping their clients engaged and find ways to sustain their business, alongside the creative visionaries capturing beautiful imagery that showcases their skills and passion for the hair, beauty and spa sector. Our Secret Beauty Salon should feel incredibly proud to have been shortlisted among such an impressive group of finalists.’