Offaly TD welcomes ‘progressive and protective’ Budget measures

FIANNA Fáil TD for Laois-Offaly, Barry Cowen, has welcomed the “progressive and protective measures” announced as part of Budget 2023.

Deputy Cowen commented: “This is a significant Budget of progressive and protective measures in order to safeguard people, families and businesses from cost-of-living shocks while strengthening public services. It will include a €4.1bn cost of living package among an €11bn budget.

“Fianna Fáil in Government are in a position to respond aggressively to this crisis because our economy is strong and we have full employment. Today, there are more than 2.5 million people in employment – the most ever at work. 410,000 jobs were added over the past two years, the fastest job growth in history.

“Fianna Fáil is acutely aware of the effect the energy crisis is having on families and businesses across the country. We have listened to people who are really worried about skyrocketing energy bills and believe these substantial measures will support those who need it most and help everyone face these challenges.

“Along with the emergency measures that have been included in this budget, providing strong public services is one of the core values of Fianna Fáil. This is done through ensuring the delivery of universal healthcare and fundamental public services - in health, housing, education - to the highest standard through investment, innovation and reform and we believe this budget does that also.”

The local Fianna Fáil TD added: “Fianna Fáil has always been committed to helping those that need it most and we keenly understand the financial pressures felt by many right now. As a party we will not be found wanting when it comes to helping to alleviate this burden, while constantly looking for further ways to improve the lives of the people of Ireland.”

The Offaly TD listed some of the “key measures” as – a €12 increase in weekly welfare payments and the State pension; 3 x €200 energy credit for all households; Childcare fees will drop by 25% which is up to 2100 euro a year on average; Weekly welfare schemes double week; Fuel Allowance €400 Lump Sum; Carer’s Support Grant €500 Lump Sum; Working Family Payment €500 Lump Sum; Child Benefit Double Payment; Christmas Bonus; Living alone allowance €200 lump sum; A €500 tax credit for renters; A €1,000 cut to third level fees this year and a €500 cut for 2023.

In addition, he said small businesses and farms will get 30% to 40% of the increase in electricity prices covered in a support scheme.

The TD said the Help to Buy scheme for first-time home buyers is set to be extended for two years.

On health, he said the GP Visit Card is being extended to all those on median income; adult In-patient charges are being removed; there will be more hospital beds and more emergency placements in mental health facilities; the free contraception scheme is being extended to women from 16 to 30 and publicly funded IVF will be phased in.

Transport charges will continue to be reduced by 20% with a 50% reduction for young people and students.

Deputy Cowen was speaking after stating his concerns last Friday about another Budget 2023 measure, the concrete levy.

He told independent.ie: “Maybe the government should look at ensuring first time buyers are exempted from the levy at least initially until it is reviewed after a year. They could also explore the possibility of young farmers being exempted as they seek to improve their holdings.”

The Government proposes to bring in a 10% levy on concrete blocks, pouring concrete and other products from April 3 next to help compensate people whose houses were damaged by mica.

The decision to put a levy in place was agreed by the Government on November 30 last and it is hoped it will raise €80m anually.

“This levy will be self-assessed and administered by the Revenue Commissioners. The measure aims to go some way to offset the cost to the State of the Defective Concrete Blocks (Mica) Redress Scheme,” the Budget 2023 statement detailed.