Former TD congratulates native Shinrone on their county title success

Adrian Cleary, captain Jason Sampson, Sean Cleary and man of the match Ciaran Cleary celebrate Shinrone's county title success.
FORMER TD Tom Enright has congratulated his native Shinrone on their big win over Kilcormac-Killoughey in the Senior Hurling Championship final on Sunday.
The former Fine Gael politician said he was delighted to see his home area winning their first ever senior title, pointing out that the Enright family had very strong roots in Shinrone.
Mr Enright said they had played fantastic hurling on the day and he wished them the best of luck in their first ever Leinster club championship campaign.
