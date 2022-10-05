Is this the cheapest petrol in Offaly?

Cheapest petrol and diesel in Offaly?
HOW much does it cost to put some fuel in your car in Offaly?
Petrol and diesel prices vary in filling stations everywhere and though they have dropped a little in recent weeks, the price at the pumps is still sky-high compared to before the latest energy crisis.
And the cost of a full tank was crippling at that time too.
Also, we had the reverse of the current situation - diesel was cheaper than petrol.
But is this filling station in Tullamore cheaper than others in the county?
Some motorists seem to think so.
It's a self service station in Cloncollig retail park in Tullamore.
The Certa prices are 169.9 cent for a litre of petrol and 181.9 cent per litre of diesel. There is another Certa station in Edenderry.
Are they the cheapest in Offaly?
