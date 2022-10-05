Search

05 Oct 2022

Birr Rugby Club announce new jersey sponsors

Birr Rugby Club announce new jersey sponsors

Birr RFC President Garech Doorley presenting new senior men's sponsor Seamus Bradley Bloomdale Construction with a jersey.

Reporter:

Reporter

05 Oct 2022 8:33 PM

On Friday September 23rd the club announced a new senior men’s jersey sponsor, Bloomdale Construction, at their last training prior to commencing the Leinster League that weekend. In attendance was Seamus Bradley of Bloomdale Construction, Birr RFC president Garech Doorley, Senior men’s coach Adrian Hoary and the senior players themselves.

At the presentation club president Garech Doorley thanked Seamus for his continued support to the club and team by sponsoring a new set of jerseys and presented him with one on the night. Seamus has previously sponsored the senior men's team, so the club were delighted to renew the partnership.

After the presentation senior coach Adrian Hoary announced the starting team for the weekend match and presented each player with their jersey while Garech also had a few words to the senior players and wished them all the best for the season ahead.


Senior Men Get Bonus Point Win

The Birr RFC senior men got their Leinster League campaign off to a winning start with a bonus point win away to Arklow RFC the weekend before last.

While a tight game in the first half with a scoreline of 5-3 to the home team, Birr brought an increased intensity to the game in the second half and caught Arklow increasingly on the break to finish the game 15-29 winners. This was a good opening performance in the competition with plenty more to work on for the squad.

Congratulation to Michael Fitzgerald and Dylan Hogan on their senior debuts on the day and man of the match Alan Guinan. Speedy recovery to Aran Corcoran who was in line to make his debut of the bench before picking up a knock in the warm up.

Try scorers on the day where Michael Keane (1), Philip Haslam (1), Brendan Heffernan (1) and Michael O’Dwyer (1), Brendan Heffernan also kicked three conversions and a penalty.

Starting XV: Michael Madden, Paul Donohoe, Michael O’Dwyer, Reubon Noyce, Simon Eades, Denis Rusu, Michael Hand, Alan Guinan, Brendan Heffernan, Alan Dodd, Fred Webb, Philip Haslam, Nicholas Corcoran, Conor Hickson, Michael Keane. Subs: Ciaran Yates, Padraig Burns, Michael Fitzgerald, Dylan Hogan, David Guinan.


Michael Milne
The club were delighted to hear the recent announcement of former Birr RFC youth player Michael Milne’s inclusion on the Emerging Ireland squad to tour South Africa. Currently a fully contracted player with Leinster Michael shows great promise at loosehead and we wish him all the best for the tour ahead.


Minis

Minis rugby is up and running again for the season with training every Sunday morning at 10.30am in front of the club house. We are delighted to announce the recent addition of an U-8 girls teams this season. With this team now up and running it means we have an age grade for all boys and girls born 2011-2017. We recommend anyone interested in calling down and giving it a try.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media