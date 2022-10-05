Birr Rugby Club announce new jersey sponsors

On Friday September 23rd the club announced a new senior men’s jersey sponsor, Bloomdale Construction, at their last training prior to commencing the Leinster League that weekend. In attendance was Seamus Bradley of Bloomdale Construction, Birr RFC president Garech Doorley, Senior men’s coach Adrian Hoary and the senior players themselves.

At the presentation club president Garech Doorley thanked Seamus for his continued support to the club and team by sponsoring a new set of jerseys and presented him with one on the night. Seamus has previously sponsored the senior men's team, so the club were delighted to renew the partnership.

After the presentation senior coach Adrian Hoary announced the starting team for the weekend match and presented each player with their jersey while Garech also had a few words to the senior players and wished them all the best for the season ahead.



Senior Men Get Bonus Point Win

The Birr RFC senior men got their Leinster League campaign off to a winning start with a bonus point win away to Arklow RFC the weekend before last.

While a tight game in the first half with a scoreline of 5-3 to the home team, Birr brought an increased intensity to the game in the second half and caught Arklow increasingly on the break to finish the game 15-29 winners. This was a good opening performance in the competition with plenty more to work on for the squad.

Congratulation to Michael Fitzgerald and Dylan Hogan on their senior debuts on the day and man of the match Alan Guinan. Speedy recovery to Aran Corcoran who was in line to make his debut of the bench before picking up a knock in the warm up.

Try scorers on the day where Michael Keane (1), Philip Haslam (1), Brendan Heffernan (1) and Michael O’Dwyer (1), Brendan Heffernan also kicked three conversions and a penalty.

Starting XV: Michael Madden, Paul Donohoe, Michael O’Dwyer, Reubon Noyce, Simon Eades, Denis Rusu, Michael Hand, Alan Guinan, Brendan Heffernan, Alan Dodd, Fred Webb, Philip Haslam, Nicholas Corcoran, Conor Hickson, Michael Keane. Subs: Ciaran Yates, Padraig Burns, Michael Fitzgerald, Dylan Hogan, David Guinan.



Michael Milne

The club were delighted to hear the recent announcement of former Birr RFC youth player Michael Milne’s inclusion on the Emerging Ireland squad to tour South Africa. Currently a fully contracted player with Leinster Michael shows great promise at loosehead and we wish him all the best for the tour ahead.



Minis

Minis rugby is up and running again for the season with training every Sunday morning at 10.30am in front of the club house. We are delighted to announce the recent addition of an U-8 girls teams this season. With this team now up and running it means we have an age grade for all boys and girls born 2011-2017. We recommend anyone interested in calling down and giving it a try.