Lucky Offaly punter picks up big win from small stake

An Offaly punter had a lucky four-figure windfall
A lucky punter in County Offaly is celebrating this week after three Lotto numbers triggered a tasty four-figure windfall.
The anonymous punter placed the winning bet online for Tuesday’s main EuroMillions draw, investing just €4 on the trio of numbers coming out.
They were left hoping for numbers 3, 18 and 28 to roll out and in the blink of an eye they all appeared, instantly beating odds of 1,500/1.
The stroke of good fortune won them a grand total of €6,004.
