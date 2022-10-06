Offaly man told to pay fine or face seven days in prison

'Pay fine or seven days in prison', Tullamore man told
A TULLAMORE defendant was told during last week's court session that if he failed to pay a fine he would be sent to prison for seven days.
Patrick Ward, 74 St Columba's Place, Tullamore was charged with possession of drugs for his own use on August 28, 2020. His case came before the court five months ago. He pleaded guilty and was asked to pay €100.
During last week's sitting he told Judge Cody that he hadn't been able to pay the fine and he asked for an extension of time.
Judge Cody said this was unacceptable because it was a small sum of money and he was given a long time already to pay it.
He adjourned the case to October 5 next. “If you haven't paid by that date then you will be going to prison for seven days.”
