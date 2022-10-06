Search

06 Oct 2022

Homeland 2022 launches on Culture Night in the Black Mills, Roscrea

Homeland 2022 launches on Culture Night in the Black Mills, Roscrea

At the launch of Homeland 2022 in the Black Mills, Roscrea were (l. to r.) Therry Rudin, Lindsay Sedgwick, Sarah Edmondson, Jock Nichol, Niamh McGuinne, Patricia Hurl, Kate Walsh.

Reporter:

Reporter

06 Oct 2022 3:33 PM

Homeland 2022 was launched in the Black Mills, Roscrea on Culture Night.

Going into its ninth year, the theme this year is ‘Through Light and Shade’ and the event was officially launched by the award-winning script writer and illustrator Lindsay J Sedgwick.

Lyndsey also chaired a discussion with participating artists Sarah Edmondson and Niamh McGuinne. Local singer and songwriter Jack Keeshan played at the opening.

Now a national benchmark event, Homeland is devoted exclusively to video art and provides a platform for the creation and diffusion of the genre in Ireland. The exhibition provides an opportunity for established and emerging artists to show their work in Ireland before going to Barcelona for the LOOP festival of video.

The exhibition will run in the Black Mills until October 8th, Wednesday to Sunday.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media