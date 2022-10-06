Man arrested in connection with serious assault at Electric Picnic

Appeal following incident in which two men impersonated Gardaí in Dunleer
A man has been arrested in connection with a serious assault at Electric Picnic in Stradbally this year.
Gardaí in Portlaoise have charged a male, aged in his late teens in relation to the investigation of the serious assault that occurred at Electric Picnic Festival, Stradbally, Co. Laois on Friday, September 2 this year.
The man was arrested on Wednesday morning and taken to Portlaoise Garda station where he was detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.
He was charged last night and released on bail to appear before Portlaoise District Court on Thursday, October 27 at 10.30am.
