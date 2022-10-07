Learner driver in Offaly disqualified from driving for six months
An Offaly man was disqualified from driving for six months during last week's Tullamore Court session.
Jason McCourtney, 4 Father Mullen Drive, Daingean was summonsed for the offence of being a learner driver unaccompanied by a qualified driver at Mount Lucas, Daingean on May 16 2021.
The court was told a Fixed Charge Notice was issued but not paid. The defendant had four previous convictions including no driving licence, no insurance, bald tyres and failing to produce his driving licence.
Judge Andrew Cody commented that it was clear that Mr McCourtney had “no regard for the rules of the road.” He convicted and fined €200 and disqualified as stated.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.