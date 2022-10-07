Repair works being carried out on 'magnificent' castle in Offaly
Repair works are being carried out on a 'magnificent' castle in Offaly
Emmel Castle is a wonderful complex of 17th century buildings in south Offaly receiving careful attention, under the guidance of Howley Hayes Cooney architects with works being undertaken by Crannog on behalf of the owners.
This project is being supported by the Community Monuments Fund, a programme from the National Monuments Service - Archaeology.
Pictured here are members of the National Monuments Service visiting last Wednesday to see the progress with Rachel McKenna, architect with Offaly County Council and James Howley and Lucy O'Connor of Howley Hayes Cooney.
Emmel was built by the O'Carrolls in the 1600s and was one of 25 castles in their possession. The famous film actor Patrick Bergin currently lives there.
