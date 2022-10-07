'Exceptional work' by Offaly university student results in prestigious award

Ciaran Burns from Tullamore was praised for his "exceptional work"
Maynooth University Department of Geography held its Prizes Evening on Wednesday night last and one of the prize-winners was Ciaran Burns from Tullamore, who won the prize for the best overall work in human geography across the final year of the Geography undergraduate programme.
Dr. Adrian Kavanagh, from the Department of Geography, praised Ciaran's work, saying, "I have been working in the Geography Department for a long, long time, and Ciaran is easily one of the best students that I have had the privilege to work with.
“He produced some exceptional work in his final year of geography undergraduate studies, and he very much deserved to win the award."
The Department of Geography wishes Ciaran well in his future endeavours, whatever they may be, but really hopes that this future includes further studies in geography.
