Offaly winner scoops horse racing bonanza off small wager

An Offaly punter has won big on a racing wager
A County Offaly punter took just a few hours to turn a horse racing wager into a mega four-figure windfall after five selections beat the odds in quick succession on Wednesday.
The anonymous customer had picked five horses and placed them into a €0.10 cent each-way Yankee and a €4.90 each way accumulator.
The incredible run started with Lieber Power in the 6.25 race at Evens which was then followed with wins for Lir Speciale in the 7.00 at 7/2, Mutafawwig in the 7.30 at 7/2, Double Time in the 8.00 at 4/1 and Fiscal Policy in the 8.30 at 6/1.
With five winners in the bag, the lucky punter was able to exchange their betslips and see their €15 stake transformed into a grand total of €7,461.82 with €448.60 from the Yankee and €7,028.22 from the accumulator.
